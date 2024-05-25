Redeemer wins Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship award

A Ghanaian student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has won a research award of $2000 for his research in Creativity, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship.

The award is part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s efforts in connecting UL Lafayette creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship researchers, showcasing UL Lafayette faculty and graduate student research projects and providing seed-money for faculty and graduate student research projects.

The award is the second Redeemer has recieved in support of his research this year, having received a similar amount in April 2024 in support of his ongoing media analysis research.

His current research explores the gender differences in Tech Entrepreneurship in the United States. The research seeks to identify and evaluate the factors affecting women in tech entrepreneurship as well as determine the extent of involvement of women in the tech industry.

About Redeemer Buatsi

Redeemer Buatsi is a young researcher currently studying a Master of Science program in communication at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He completed his undergraduate degree at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, now UniMAC-IJ, under the Lebanese scholarship program.

He also received his master’s degree in development communication from the same University, with funding from the Lebanese scholarship program. During his maters program, Redeemer received another scholarship to participate in an exchange program under the Erasmus+ scholarship program at NLA University College in Norway.