Redefining Oral Surgery and Implantology with Dr. Frank Zastrow

Dr. Frank Zastrow is an experienced oral surgeon, a leading institution for advanced training in the field of implantology.

With years of experience in the field, Dr. Zastrow is a highly respected figure in the industry and has made significant contributions to the advancement of dental implant technology.

After completing his dental degree, Dr. Zastrow went on to specialize in oral surgery and became a Senior Physician at Prof. Fouad Khoury’s clinic in Schloss Schellenstein, Germany. During this time, he gained a wealth of experience in complex surgical procedures and worked with some of the most challenging cases.

In 2012, Dr. Zastrow opened his own private clinic, Dr. Zastrow & Colleagues, in Wiesloch, Germany. Here, he continues to work with patients from all over the world and has built a reputation for providing exceptional care and results.

Dr. Zastrow is also an international speaker and is highly sought after for his expertise in Biological Bone Augmentation.

He specializes in working with the patient’s own REAL BONE, which is considered the Goldstandard in the field of implantology. This technique involves taking bone grafts from the patient’s own body and using them to rebuild the jawbone in preparation for dental implants. The result is a stronger, more stable foundation for the implants, which improves the success rate of the procedure.

Dr. Zastrow is passionate about sharing his knowledge with others and has created various social media platforms to reach a wider audience. His Facebook group, REAL BONE BUILDERS, and Instagram account, @dr_frank_zastrow, have tens of thousands of followers and are dedicated to educating people about the importance of bone and soft tissue reconstruction in complex cases.

In conclusion, Dr. Frank Zastrow is a highly respected oral surgeon and implantologist who has made significant contributions to the field. His expertise in Biological Bone Augmentation and use of REAL BONE has helped many patients achieve optimal outcomes in dental implant procedures.

He is a passionate educator and continues to inspire and train the next generation of implantologists.