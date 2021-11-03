ReDIAL Project contributes to food security by reducing post-harvest losses in grains and cereals

The ReDIAL project in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, have fashioned prudent farming practices to reduce post-harvest losses among smallholder farmers through improved threshing.

In view of this, the ReDIAL project has introduced an innovative technology called the “Multi-Crop Thresher” to thresh grains and cereals of small holder farmers.

So far, the project has trained 178 youth from five Districts of the five Regions where the project was being implemented.

The project is currently being implemented in Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western-North, Donkokrom in the Eastern Region, Ejura-Sekyedumasi in the Ashanti Region, Techiman in the Bono-East Region and Yendi in the Northern Region.

The-4-year project, funded by the European Union (EU) and sought to foster innovative ways of improving soil fertility through technology to improve threshing of grains and cereals, is being implemented by Friends of the Nation (FoN), the faculty of Renewable and Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (FRNR-KNUST) and Tropenbos Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adiembra in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Officer of the ReDIAL Project, Mr Abdullai Abdul-Shatar said the project was assisting farmers in the target areas to overcome post-harvest losses they experienced over the years.

Mr. Abdullai said the threshing by the project was going on well and already contributing to reducing post-harvest losses in grain threshing,” now beneficiaries who are smallholder farmers are able to obtain more bags with quality grains that have high market value”.

He said 333 Persons With Disability (PWDs) and 275 women farmers have been profiled by the project and are engaged by the project and that more farmers were being reached by the project.

He said the project was contributing to food security and has the potential to help Ghana transform grain farming.