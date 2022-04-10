Reduce expenses on funeral, other social gatherings – Chief advises Ghanaians

Ghanaians especially those living in Sefwi- Kafukaa and its environs have been advised to reduce their expenses on funerals and other social gatherings.

Rather, they have been encouraged to save for their children’s education to secure for them a brighter future.

Nana Kyere ll, Chief of Sefwi – Kafukaa gave the advice at his palace during the 2022 Annual Yam Festival.

“As we all know the cocoa trees are now dying, and we have no other option than to invest in our children’s education so that they can also take care of us when we are old,” he advised.

Nana Kyere further admonished his people to desist from cutting down trees from the cocoa farms because the tress served as shades and protected the cocoa trees.

He added that cutting the trees in their cocoa farms exposed the cocoa trees to the sun and encouraged them to rather plant more trees in their cocoa farms.