The Ashanti Regional Vice Chairman for Ghana National Association of Garages ( G.N.A.G) Mr. Luqman Nuhu Mohammed has disclosed that in order to arrest the unemployment challenges that confront the youth, especially students who get low grades, but admitted into Senior High Schools (SHS) and eventually fail to pass their examinations, thus ended them to become jobless in society, government needs to strategize measures to refer such youth to the Association to sign them up for tradesmanship training to earn them jobs to transform their living standards.

Speaking jointly to the SUPREME Newspaper in an interview, the Regional Vice Chairman, Administrator and Organizer, Luqman Mohammed, Charles Yamoah Boateng and B.B.Basit respectively attributed the crime wave in the country to unemployment challenges, and the youth inability to develop interest to learn a trade as their future carrier.

The Regional Executives noted that instead of both parents and government make it as a collective decision to introduce the less performed students into artisanship opportunities, the youth have been allowed and fully introduced into Senior High Schools concepts, where in most cases these youth complete schools to become liabilities to the state because of poor passes or grades that hardly qualify them to gain jobs.

Vice Chairman Luqman who also doubles as the Managing Director of Luqman Engineering Service and Training Center attributing number of challenges confronting the Association, which he said include lack of getting youth to recruit for apprenticeship, use of obselete equipment among others, also linked the youth indiscipline further to the introduction of free Senior High School concept where poor grading system has been allowed to gain roots in admissions selections that tend to breed indiscipline, and the teachers inability to control them as a result of their few numerical strength to make the deal, even though the free S.H.S. has become a beneficial policy to Ghanaians.

The Vice chairman bemoaned that if government heeds to the Association’s call, and refer non-performing students to learn some trade amidst resourcing them financially or in kinds through the heads of Artisans in the country, would go a long way to stabilize the unemployment challenges confronting the youth in the country.

Touching on the television advertisements that freely expose youth to get rich quick and profane activities through Mallams, money doublers among others, Mr.Luqman stressed the need for government to prevail on the regulatory bodies who are responsible for Television and Radio stations to come out with measures that could discourage the promotion of unacceptable programs in the media industry.

G.N.A.G. noted that over 100 percent indiscipline attitudes that have bedeviled the youth in the country can be linked to the wrongful use of the media, notably the television, concluding that until profane and bad programs are halted from the system, Ghanaians would in the future experience worst things from the youth, before things get normalized.