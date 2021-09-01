Referee Adaari gets international appointment

Ghana’s Abdul Latif Adaari has been appointed to officiate the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League game between Rivers United from Nigeria and Tanzania’s Young Africans.

The experienced Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) referee would be assisted by colleagues, Paul Kodzo Atimaka (Assistant I), Patrick Papala (Assistant II) and Kwame Benjamin Sefah (Fourth Official).

Sullay Kamara from Sierra Leone would serve as the Match Commissioner while Ozi Salami Abdulrahim Onimisi from Nigeria acts as COVID-19 Officer.

This Champions League tie would be played on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at Adokiye Amiesimaka International stadium in Port Harcourt at 16H00 GMT.