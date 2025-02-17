Referee Assaulted as Violence Mars Ghana Football Yet Again

Ghana’s football scene was once again tarnished by hooliganism on Sunday, February 16, when referee Eso Doh Morrison was violently attacked during a Division One League match between Elmina Sharks FC and Swedru All Blacks.

The incident, which unfolded at the Ndoum Stadium, has reignited concerns over the growing culture of impunity and violence in the country’s football leagues.

The match, which ended in a 1-0 victory for Swedru All Blacks, was marred by chaos after Morrison awarded a controversial penalty to the visitors. The decision sparked outrage among Elmina Sharks players and officials, who confronted the referee on the pitch. The game was halted for 25 minutes as tensions escalated, and Morrison was eventually rushed off the field under heavy security.

Video footage from the match shows the moment Morrison initially ignored calls for a penalty after a collision in the Sharks’ penalty area. However, after medical staff attended to the injured players, the referee reversed his decision and pointed to the spot. This reversal appears to have been the catalyst for the subsequent violence.

At full-time, the situation worsened as Morrison was ambushed by three fans near the tunnel leading to the dressing room. While security personnel and an unidentified man managed to shield him temporarily, players from Elmina Sharks broke through and physically assaulted the referee. One player, Jay Asamoah Kola, was captured on video attempting to strike Morrison with a stone. Kola has since been charged with breaching Section 13 (1) (k) of the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Code.

This incident occurred on the same day Ghana’s football community mourned the tragic death of Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as “Nana Pooley,” a die-hard Asante Kotoko fan who was stabbed to death during a match in Nsoatreman. A one-week memorial ceremony for Frimpong was attended by several Ghana Premier League clubs, including Bechem United and Hearts of Oak, as well as prominent figures in Ghanaian football.

The assault on Morrison is the latest in a string of violent incidents plaguing Ghana football. Just last week, two similar cases of referee abuse were reported, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing measures to curb such behavior. Critics argue that the lack of accountability and weak enforcement of disciplinary measures have emboldened perpetrators, turning football matches into arenas of lawlessness.

Social media has been ablaze with condemnation, with many calling for immediate action to restore sanity to the sport. Sports journalist Saddick Adams lamented on Twitter, “Ghana football at the moment is a criminal enterprise fueled by impunity.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) now faces mounting pressure to address the crisis. While the association has taken steps to charge individuals involved in the latest incident, stakeholders are demanding broader reforms, including stricter sanctions for clubs and improved security at match venues.

For now, the assault on Morrison serves as a grim reminder of the challenges facing Ghana football. As the nation mourns the loss of a devoted fan and grapples with recurring violence, the call for change grows louder. Without decisive action, the beautiful game risks losing its soul to the very chaos it seeks to escape.

On the day we mourn the murder of a die-hard fan in a stadium, another referee has been beaten in Elmina. There were two similar incidents last week. Again, Ghana Football at the moment is a criminal enterprise fueled by impunity. pic.twitter.com/uKgu3vG1hY — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 16, 2025

See the penalty awarded to Swedru All Blacks that led to players and officials of Elmina Sharks attacking the referee. : Division One League Updates pic.twitter.com/2Y5YCWNCtX — #SportyFMIsHere (@SportyFM_) February 16, 2025