Referee Kenney Padi dragged to GFA’s Review Committee over penalty

Accra Hearts of Oak has dragged referee Joseph Kenney Padi after his controversial penalty decision in last Sunday’s Super Clash against Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

Hearts has officially filed a protest with Ghana Football Association (GFA) Review Committee to take action against the referee Padi who officiated their match against their rivals Asante Kotoko in a match-day 24 encounter played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Phobians lost to their arch-rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko courtesy a solitary strike by Franck Etouga Mbella who scored from the penalty spot in the first half of the game.

The penalty awarded Kotoko by Kenney Padi has aroused a huge backlash among supporters of the Phobians who claim that the foul decision on Kotoko’s playmaker Fabio Gama in the penalty was a “soft” one.

“Hearts is accordingly requesting the Review Committee to take immediate actions to serve as a deterrent to all other future matches who exercise such indiscretion against the club, especially at this critical period that we are all striving to bring back the love of the game.

“We however take this opportunity to appeal to our fans not to be distracted by such negativity but remain focused and continue to let their support count as we go through the remainder of the season,” a club statement said.

Hearts would play relegation-threatened Elmina Sharks in a match-day 25 encounter slated for the Accra Sports Stadium on Easter Sunday.