The Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended Referee Maxwell Kofi Owusu, who handled the Ghana Premier League (GPL) league game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Elmina Sharks at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This follows complaints from Elmina Sharks after the week 25 match.

According to the Committee, Referee Kofi Owusu has been suspended from all football-related activities for the rest of the football season after being found to have erred in awarding a penalty to Hearts of Oak.

The Committee also found the referee guilty for ignoring the flag of the assistant referee to indicate the movement of the goalkeeper and for sending off player number 20 instead of player number 25 of Elmina Sharks for the offence deemed to have been committed.