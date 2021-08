The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea to officiate the final match of the MTN FA Cup competition scheduled for Sunday, August 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He would be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey and Patrick Papala with Wiseman Ghansah as the fourth Official.

The FA Cup finals would round up the 2020/21 football season.