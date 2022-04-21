Referee Padi suspended for awarding wrong penalty to Kotoko against Hearts

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended Referee Joseph Kenny Padi for the rest of the season after Match Review Panel of the association’s decision that the referee erred in awarding a penalty to Asante Kotoko against Hearts of Oak.

In the match involving Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in match-day 25 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), the Referee awarded kotoko a “dubious” penalty which resulted in a 1-0 score-line against their rivals.

The referee has been suspended for the rest of the 2021/22 GPL season for the wrongful decision he took.

Also, Referee Misbaw Mohammed and his assistant Kenneth Tweneboah-Kodua have been penalized for the rest of the season for awarding a penalty to Medeama SC in their match against King Faisal.

Referee Isaac Osei, who handled the Berekum Chelsea and Legon Cities game has also been suspended for the unjust penalty he awarded to Berekum Chelsea and also for denying Legon Cities an obvious penalty in the 42nd minute.