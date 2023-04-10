Reflect on the death and resurrection of Christ – Christians urged

Bishop James Kojo Boakye, Head Pastor of the church of the Lord Brotherhood, Tarkwa branch has urged Christians to reflect on the significance of the death and resurrection of Christ.

He said Jesus Christ died to save mankind and this should not be taken for granted by Christians.

Bishop Boakye gave the advice on Friday at Layout in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, when the church began its three-day Easter convention which would ends on Sunday.

He stated that each Friday before the celebration of Easter, Christians observed Jesus Christ’s passion, crucifixion, and death.

“As Ghanaians join Christians around the world to solemnly honour the way Jesus suffered, they should set good examples in their respective communities”, the head pastor added.

He charged everyone to live at peace with their neighbours and press and entreated Christians to use the festive season to reflect on their lives and improve on areas where they have failed to glorify the name of the father in heaven.

He further cautioned Christians to be vigilant with the kind of people they associated with because those who betrayed Jesus Christ were once his friends and close associates.