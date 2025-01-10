Refrain from rushing closure of assemblies – Nana Omakrado urged

In a recent address, Nana Omakrado urged party faithfuls to refrain from rushing the closure of assemblies, emphasizing that such actions can frustrate the government’s business.

This statement underscores the importance of striking a balance between political activism and governance.

As a respectable and a renowned Kasoa Omakrado understands the intricacies of Ghana’s political landscape.

His experience is rooted in the country’s history, from the early days of independence to the present day

. Having navigated the complexities of political office, Nana Omakrado of Kasoa recognizes the need for patience and cooperation between party members and government institutions.

The assemblies, as representatives of the people, play a vital role in shaping the country’s future.

Rushing their closure can disrupt the delicate process of governance, hindering the government’s ability to implement policies and programs

. This, in turn, can have far-reaching consequences for the nation’s development.

Nana Omakrado’s call to action serves as a reminder that political loyalty should not come at the expense of the country’s well-being. By urging party faithfuls to adopt a more measured approach, he seeks to promote a culture of constructive engagement and cooperation between political parties and government institutions.

In the words of Nana Omakrado, “Let us work together to build a brighter future for Ghana, where the interests of the nation are prioritized above party affiliations.

Kasoa mankrado Nana otuboah kwesi Gariba I determined to protect the integrity of the democratic process, called upon the party faithfuls to cease their unlawful actions.

He reminded them that the Assemblies abd some government institutions are sacred institutions, established to serve the people, not to be exploited for personal gain.

“We must not let ambition and greed guide our actions,” the Chief cautioned. ”

The consequences of such actions will be dire, not just for party, but for the very fabric of our society.”

Despite the mankrado’s warnings, the rogue group within the party continued to plot and scheme.

.

The Chief, undeterred by the challenges ahead, rallied the people and urged them to stand up against the forces of corruption and oppression. Together, they organized peaceful protests and demonstrations, demanding that the party faithfuls respect the rule of law and the democratic process.

Their illegal takeover bid was exposed, and they were forced to retreat.