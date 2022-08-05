Refurbished Assin South District Assembly commissioned

The Assin South District Assembly in the Central Region has renovated its office into an ultramodern building complex which was commissioned on Wednesday.

Assin South was formely part of the larger Assin District from 1988 until the southern part of the district was split off to create Assin South District on February 18, 2004.

The office complex situated at Nsueam Kyekyewere had not seen any major renovation since its inception and the new works was funded with part of the District Assembly’s common fund.

Speaking at the commissioning, Mrs Felicia Ntrikwa Amissah, District Chief Executive, said the building needed to receive a facelift to preserve it.

She noted that the renovation of the office complex was in fulfilment of the Assembly’s overall vision to become a centre of excellence in effective service delivery. The District and Mrs. Naa Toshie.

She praised the authorities for support to get the work done and assured them of continuous maintenance to keep the building in shape and save cost.

In attendance were Mr. Stephenson Awuku Nanegbe, District Coordinating Director, Mr. Ransford Appiah, District Director of Education and Nanaanom .