Refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park temporarily closed

The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) in Accra, Ghana, will undergo a temporary closure from midnight on Friday, July 7, 2023, until Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the preparations for the park’s commercial operations.

Mr. Edward Quao, the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, issued a statement on July 7 to announce this development.

In the statement, he expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused and emphasized the park’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience that surpasses the expectations of both the community and visitors.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, situated on the former polo grounds in Accra where Ghana’s independence was declared, houses the remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.

The park recently underwent refurbishment at a cost of $3.5 million.