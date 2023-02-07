Refurbished Mechanical Engineering workshop for HTU commissioned

The refurbished Ho Technical University (HTU) Department of Mechanical Engineering workshop has been commissioned as part of its 23rd Congregation ceremony.

The workshop, which was retooled with modern equipment to facilitate practical training of students, was a collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Avic International and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The equipment includes cylindrical grinding machine, surface grinding machine, centre lath machine, CNC lath machine, CNC milling machine, bench drilling machine, power bandsaw machine, hydraulic system teaching model, power transmission teaching model, drawing tables and chairs with computers and accessories.

Its utility output is used to cut thread, bolt and nuts, cylindrical components, and drill holes into metal plates.

Dr Dzakadzie, Director for Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, who highlighted the need for TVET-institutions, said the retooling is a manifestation of government’s commitment to TVET in Ghana and charged Management and faculty of the University to ensure that the facility is used for its intended purpose.

According to him, the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is passionate about investing in hands-on practical training of the youth, as the development we seek as a country pivoted around TVET-STEM related disciplines.

He added that the Minister is aware of HTU’s efforts in its equipment and facility sustainability that the government supports the University with and urged that such good efforts be extended to other areas of the University.

A total of 1,154 students graduated at the 23rd Congregation ceremony. They comprise, One MTech, 249 BTech and 904 HND graduands with Mr Mawunyega Awunor, an HND Agro Enterprise student being adjudged the overall best graduand for the 23rd Congregation.

Prof. Emmanuel James Flolu, Chairman of Council presided over the function at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium, where the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ben Honyenuga presented a report to Congregation among them, inadequate residential facility for staff and students, while inviting feasible proposals from prospective investors willing to partner the University in this regard.