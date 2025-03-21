Refusal Of Posting To Rural Areas Affecting Pupils – GES Director

The Agona West Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Bismark Offei, has disclosed that teachers’ rejecting postings to rural areas is a worrying development as it adversely affects pupils in these rural communities.

He said it is more worrying that these children have to write the same final examination as their counterparts in the urban areas.

Though he described the situation as unfortunate, he pointed out that lack of basic amenities such as electricity, water access roads, and in some cases even places of convenience, and proper accommodation among others in the rural areas are sometimes contributory factors to the refusal of postings.

However, he appealed to teachers posted in such areas to consider the plight of children in such areas before accepting the posting.

The Director made this revelation in an interview with the media during the 30th Anniversary celebration and 1st Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the AWMA ‘E’ Basic School at Agona Swedru in the Central Region.

Established about 30 years ago, AWMA ‘E’ Basic School is said to have produced high-profile personalities serving in various capacities both in Ghana and abroad.