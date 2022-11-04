Refuse dump at Atronie converted into a place of convenience

The residents of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality have turned a refuse dump into a place of convenience.

This is because the only public toilet in the town has become full for some months now and rendered it unhygienic to use, and poses a threat to visitors.

Though the Sustainable Development Goal Six, enjoins countries to end open defecation by 2030, the residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), during a visit to the town that they had already informed the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, but nothing had been done to evacuate the toilet.

The GNA learnt that some of the residents, especially women who had no household toilets defecated in black polyethene bags whilst others also attend to nature’s call at nearby bushes in the area.

Madam Akosua Gyantuaa, a trader told the GNA that, because the refuse dump had been in the town for years, the place served as a den for rodents, snakes, and other reptiles.

“It is dangerous to defecate at the refuse dump, but we have no option because the toilet is messed up”, Mr. Kwasi Berko, a farmer said.