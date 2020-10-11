Ms Innocentia Dogbe, a Regent University of Science and Technology alumna, has been named in the 2020 HERoes Future Female Leaders list.

The list celebrates 100 inspirational women who are not yet senior leaders in their organisations but were making significant contributions to gender diversity at the workplace.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, Ms Dogbe, is currently the Head of Credit Cards at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana.

Ms Dogbe is also the Secretary for the Standard Chartered Bank Diversity & Inclusion Council and has been involved in the formulation of a D&I country plan for the past three years.

She began a partnership with Mentoring Women Ghana, an offshoot of Vital Voices, which focuses on providing young women with the opportunity to learn from more experienced women.

“Last year, she was selected by the US Embassy in Ghana to participate in Fortune-US Department of State Women’s Mentoring Programme”.

“Through her work as an alumna of the Art Foundation, Ghana’s Women’s Leadership & Human Rights Institute, Ms Dogbe had trained women in rural areas on financial literacy, economic empowerment, and domestic violence,” it stated.

The list also included London Stock Exchange’s Head of Primary Markets Israel, Justine Zwerling, and HSBC Bank Argentina’s Head of Sales, Melisa Turano.

The rest were Amazon Web Services’ Programme Lead, Ramat Tejani, Goldman Sachs, and Chief Operation Officer for Engineering Asia Pacific, Larissa Dudley.

The statement said all the featured future leaders were identified as women at work, were of any nationality based in any country, and either nominated by peers and colleagues or put themselves forward.

It said the nominations were reviewed by the HERoes judging panel, which included Head of Yahoo Finance UK Lianna Brinded.

The panel scored each person on the list based on the influence of their role, their impact on women inside and outside the workplace, and their business achievements among this year’s entries.

Regent congratulated her for the recognition and for driving change at the workplace.