Regent-Ghana Team Wins Big at Huawei ICT Academy National Competition

A trio of students from Regent University College of Science and Technology performed with distinction at the Huawei ICT Academy National Competition which was held on February 22, 2023, at the Huawei Ghana Head Office, in Accra.

Prince Kyei – Computer Science Level 300, Yayra Aku Adzadu – Telecommunication Engineering Level 400, and Jonas Nii Armah Ababio – Computer Engineering Level 400, won first place, second best, and best female student prizes in the keenly- contested competition which saw participation from teams from Universities across Ghana.

The Huawei ICT Competition is intended for students in Huawei ICT academies and those in higher education institutions that are willing to join the ICT Academy worldwide. Through this competition, Huawei aims to provide students with a platform to compete healthily and exchange ideas, thus enhancing their ICT knowledge and practical skills as well as increasing their ability to innovate by using new technologies and platforms.

In this year’s National Competition, participating teams were tested on their knowledge and skills in computer network configuration, security, and wireless networks.

At the end of the tournament, Regent’s Jonas Ababio, won the Grand Prize, a 2023 model Huawei Laptop and a mobile phone (Huawei NOVA 9 SE). Yayra Adzaku won Second Best Prize and also the Best Female Student Prize at the competition. She received a Mobile Phone (Huawei NOVA 8i), and Huawei Earpiece. Each team member was also presented with certificates of achievement. The Regent team will proceed to join other university students from across Sub-Saharan Africa for the African Regional Competition.

“The Huawei competition provided us with a lot of benefits for our academic journey. I particularly enjoyed meeting and networking with different people in our field of study,” said Yayra Aku Adzadu.

The Acting Head of the Computing Department, and an instructor to the Regent team, Mr. Kwadwo Atta Opoku, had this to say: “This competition is a great avenue for our students to gain knowledge and it presents opportunities to students. Our students did very well in the competition, especially considering the number of institutions that participated in it. As an instructor, I have always advised my students to participate and take it seriously all the time.”

Some participating Universities in this year’s national-level competition included the University of Ghana, Ghana Technology University, All Nations University, KNUST, University of Development Studies, University of Mines and Technology, Ho Technical University, and University of Natural Sciences, among others.

Since the first edition in 2015, participation and interest in the Huawei ICT Competition have grown astronomically. This year’s Huawei ICT Competition attracted 150,000 students from over 2,000 universities and colleges across 85 countries and regions.

We congratulate the Regent team for their sterling performance in the competition and wish them the best of success as they proceed to the next stage of the competition.