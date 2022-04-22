Regent-GNCCI Holds Industry Talk

Regent University College of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) held a maiden Industry Talk Series on campus.

The series is aimed at bridging the gap between Industry and academia and equipping students and graduates with the relevant knowledge and skills to be industry-ready.

The panelists for the series comprised entrepreneurs and corporate executives drawn from the IT sector, food industry, wholesale trade, construction sectors, and civil society. Attendees were Regent students drawn from different disciplines as well as University Management officials.

The panelists included Tsonam C. Akpeloo, CEO of Suku Technologies Limited and National Chairman of the ICT sector of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Nana Agyenim Boateng, the Managing Director of Kabgin Ltd and Accra Regional Chairman of the GNCCI – Accra Region, Felicia Twumasi, Chief Executive of Home Foods Ghana and Julius Bradford Lamptey, Head of Research & Advocacy, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Co-Founder & Director of Programmes & Advocacy, BrightHill Empowerment Initiative.

In his opening remarks, the President of Regent, Prof. Ernest Ofori Asamoah, indicated that the Talk was in line with the University’s objective of providing a holistic, industrially-relevant education for students.

He added that the Talk series was an initiative that would help cement the human capital development partnership signed between Regent University College of Science and Technology and the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Tsoonam Akpeloo, the first speaker for the event, spoke on “The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Business, Psychology, and Technology.

In his presentation he advised students to acquire Information Technology skills, emphasizing that the world is run by technology, which according to him is an enabler in succeeding in the industry.

Mr. Akpeloo stressed the need to learn how to effectively use office applications that enhance productivity, and also the need to acquire typing skills.

Commenting on the trends that were transforming the world of work, he stated that robots equipped with Artificial Intelligence, and built by technology scientists and programmers could potentially replace some aspects of the workforce and in effect render some workers unemployed.

He mentioned that the world is fast evolving in the area of technology and innovation, and said that possessing skills in IT helped give one a competitive edge in the job market.

The second speaker, Mr. Nana Agyenim Boateng spoke on the topic “Assessing Controls in a typical Marketing Industry”

He highlighted the importance of assessing business competitors, gaining insights from them, and knowing the right strategies to adopt to defend their market position and gain a competitive advantage.

Mr. Boateng charged the audience to set up businesses since they provide a means for value and wealth creation.

Ms. Felicia Twumasi gave a brief recount of her life’s journey, shared some of the hurdles she has to overcome, and encouraged attendees to not be afraid of failing when they set out to start their businesses.

The final presentation at the Industry Talk was delivered by Julius Lamptey. He shed light on opportunities the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry presented to entrepreneurs, who were interested in starting up in Ghana’s young economy. He encouraged attendees to take advantage of the advisory services, aid, and other technical support the chamber offers to those who want to set up in specific any industry.

“The talk was very educative and practical,” said Emmanuella Baaba Simpson, a BSc. Management in computing with Human Resource student, in her third year of study at Regent.

“It provided us with real-life experiences that gave us a picture of what to expect in the job market and how to prepare for it.”