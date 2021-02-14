Regent University College of Science and Technology, a private university, took the third spot of universities in Ghana ranking for impact, according to the Webometrics Ranking of World University for January 2021.

The Webometrics Ranking of World Universities is the world’s largest academic ranking of Higher Education Institutions, offering every six months, an independent, objective, free, and open, scientific ranking.

It measures Universities based on three categories, namely: excellence, openness and impact (visibility).

Regent scored its highest in the impact category as it was ranked third among public and private Universities in Ghana.

In the previously published July 2020 Webometrics Ranking, Regent University College was ranked first among private universities in Ghana.

uniRank, a leading international higher education directory, lists Regent among the top six most popular Universities in Ghana and further lists the university in its 2020 Top 200 Universities in Africa ranking.

The University, offering a wide variety of courses, has maintained its top position among Universities in Ghana, in a number of other University Ranking Tables continues to be one of the preferred choice for private University education in Ghana.