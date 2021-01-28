Regent University College of Science and Technology (RUCST) has joined the league of prestigious universities in Ghana which products are into critical national policy and decision making after two of its alumni became members of Ghana’s 8th Parliament.

The two, Mr Daniel Nsala Wakpal and Mr Sylvester Tetteh, who graduated in 2012 and 2010 respectively, and both awarded a Bachelor’s degree in Management Studies, are set to impact the lawmaking process in Ghana.

Mr. Wakpal, is the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kpandai Constituency, in the Northern Region of Ghana whilst Mr. Tetteh represent the Bortiano-Ngleshie Amanfrom Constituency, in the Greater Accra region.

Regardless of the similarity of their backgrounds, Mr. Wakpal contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) while Mr. Tetteh was on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a press release to the Ghana News Agency (GNA by RUCST, Mr. Tetteh said, “I am extremely grateful to all those who generously contributed their time and effort in getting us to reach this far.”

“I want to thank my constituents for honouring me with their vote in the election. Being an effective legislator involves listening to constituents, translating their concerns into workable proposals, and building consensus to implement them. I cannot do this job without the involvement and openness of the people I represent,” he asserted.

The two alumni of Regent University College are among the 275 elected members of Ghana’s Parliament, having won their seats in the 2020 General Elections.