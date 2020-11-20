Regent University College of Science and Technology, has signed an agreement with Girne American University (GAU), North Cyprus, Turkey, to facilitate exchange programmes between the two institutions.



The agreement covers educational collaboration in the development and operation of top-up degree studies at undergraduate, master and doctorate degree levels.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency has stated.

The agreement also includes periodic student/staff exchange visits to enhance the sharing of information, knowledge and expertise in areas of mutual interest, it said.

The statement said the agreement would pave way for Regent and Girne American University to mutually develop, organise and offer 24 Master’s degree programmes and 13 PhD programmes.

Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Kingsley Larbi, the founder of Regent University, said the agreement came at the right time as the University since its inception in 2005, had uniquely defined its domain of advancing science, engineering and technology education to meet the growing industry needs.

Its programmes were distinctively developed with the aim of producing the technological human resource capacity for the nation and beyond, the statement stated.

Dr. Serhat Akpinar, Chancellor of Girne American University, pledged the commitment of his Institution to making excellent quality education accessible and relevant to young adults through the implementation of an American education model that was innovative and student-centered.