Reggae Artist Kirk Diamond Drops “Bring It Good”

Toronto, On – Canadian Juno award winning Reggae artist, Kirk Diamond drops his highly anticipated single “Bring It Good” together with fusion artist, Tiffanie Malvo.

The Finn (Jermaine Finn) produced single out now on all music platforms. Diamond is a Reggae Super Star, respected by fans and fellow artists alike, not only for his talent but creative spirit. Diamond is passionate about his music and what it represents. Juno award winning music producer, Finn was the perfect collaborator for “Bring It Good.” Known for his ability to blend genres seamlessly helped complete the sound and vision.

The newly released single is the second song off Diamond’s upcoming album ‘Dread,’ also produced by Finn, to be released Summer 2023. The first single, ‘Reggae Party’ from the album won a Juno this year. The phenomenal Reggae artist has 5 Juno award nominations and a second win for Reggae recording Of The Year.

Diamond describes the “Bring It Good” sound as ‘The sexy hardcore’ but not vulgar. A nod to 90s Dancehall, that Diamond has perfected and his fans love. Working with Tiffani Malvo was a good match for the artist. The popular fusion artist immediately connected to Diamond’s vision for “Bring It Good” and delivered a smooth & fun addition to the collaboration. Diamond is an artist that wears many hats.

A singer, songwriter, producer, and social activist whose music is laced with messages of unity, inclusion, and love, delivered with the powerhouse band, The Movement of Ahryel. Diamond’s music is truly an extension of the man himself. Earlier this year the artist was recognized for his achievement in music and culture by his home base city, Brampton, naming a park in his honor. In addition, he was recognized as a distinguished alumni by the Dufferin Peel School Board, receiving The Impact Award for his rich influence in entertainment. “To know his music is to know the man.”