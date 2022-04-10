Reggie Rockstone, Bismark The Joke Endorse 2022 RideAfrique Criterium

Ghana’s hiplife / hiphop godfather, Reggie Rockstone and actor Bismark The Joke have thrown their weight and support behind the upcoming biggest bike race dubbed “2022 RideAfrique Accra Criterium”.

The 30 Laps (105km) race has been scheduled for Saturday, 16th April, 2022 at the Accra Sports stadium. It is the first bike race to be staged in the country this year and has received massive applause and support from the Ghana Cycling Federation, GCF.

The event is aimed at unearthing young and potential cyclists for the future as well as the national teams.

In two seperate videos spotted by this portal, the hiplife ‘godfather’ Reggie Rockstone entrusted all cyclists and sports enthusiasts to participate in the said event.

He also declared his readiness to support the initiative adding that all cyclists will be treated with his special homemade ‘Rockz Waakye’ Package.

“The good news is that on that special day, Rockz Waakye will be there for all cyclists. Our stands will be everywhere so come and enjoy as you ride also”, he said.

Participants will also enjoy some natural taste of ‘Bissy Bissap Sobolo’ from Bismark The Joke, the actor revealed in another video.

He reiterated the need for Ghanaians to participate and support the event.

Over 100 cyclists have been billed to partake with amazing cash prizes at stake for deserving winners.