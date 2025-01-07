Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko Attend John Mahama’s Swearing-In as Ghana’s Sixth President

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, were among the prominent figures who graced the swearing-in ceremony of John Dramani Mahama as the sixth president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

The ceremony, which took place at the iconic Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2025, also witnessed a historic moment with the inauguration of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana’s first female vice president.

Captured in a video shared by Ghanaian blogger GHhyper, the couple made their way elegantly to their seats, drawing cheers from the crowd. Dressed in sophisticated attire for the occasion, Daniels and Nwoko’s arrival was met with enthusiasm, though they remained focused on the ceremony, flashing warm smiles at the excited audience as reporters scrambled to capture their attention.

Ned Nwoko, a senator representing Delta North in Nigeria’s National Assembly, and his wife’s attendance highlighted the strong, enduring relationship between Ghana and Nigeria—two nations often referred to as the twin pillars of West Africa. Their presence underscored the significance of the event, which marked Mahama’s triumphant return to the presidency after a decisive victory in the 2024 elections.

The inauguration was attended by a host of dignitaries, including regional leaders, international diplomats, and industry figures, all gathered to celebrate a momentous day in Ghana’s political history.