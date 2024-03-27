Regional Banking Executive Shines In Pan-African Angaza Awards

Source: Angaza Forum

March 27, 2024: The Angaza Awards: Women to Watch in Banking, Finance and Investment program has announced the list of Top 10 women who are steering and shaping Africa’s financial services sector. Ghana’s Josephine Anan-Ankomah ranked in first place. She currently serves as Ecobank Group’s Regional Executive for Central, Eastern and Southern Africa as well as their Managing Director of Kenya. Previous Ghanian winners include Audrey Abakah, Director of SME, Agency banking and partnerships at Absa Bank Ghana, Sheila Wristberg, Chief Executive Officer of iRisk Management, and Efeh Amoah, Head of Transaction Banking at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania.

With 32 years of experience at Ecobank, Anan-Ankomah oversees operations across 18 countries, managing 26 percent of the bank’s balance sheet. Under her leadership, the Commercial Banking Business achieved remarkable growth, witnessing over 30 percent revenue growth, a 60 percent increase in total deposits, and a doubling of customer numbers. She led the team that created and launched Ecobank’s gender financing initiative, Ellevate by Ecobank, in November 2020. Ellevate has cumulatively impacted over 70,000 women-owned businesses.

The Angaza Awards list was compiled following a four-month entry period which attracted dozens of professionals from 11 countries across the Continent. Launched in 2020, Angaza Awards has helped raise international awareness of the seasoned African women who are shaping and influencing the financial services sector. The Awardees will be celebrated during the Angaza Forum which will be held in Nairobi, Kenya on October 16 and 17.

“Through the Angaza Awards, we uncover the hidden gems of Africa’s financial landscape — women whose impact transcends boardrooms and industries to create shared value,” said Nuru Mugambi, Angaza Forum Chairperson. “Their stories inspire us, reminding us that financial inclusion and empowerment is not just a sustainable finance goal but a catalyst for transformative change. As we amplify their voices, we pave the way for a future where women rise to the C-suite and beyond by driving impactful initiatives that reshape the fabric of our economies,” she said.

The Angaza Awards Judges Panel is constituted by Mutumboi Mundia, Chief Executive Officer of Prospero, an SME-focused impact investment organisation in Zambia; Catherine Musakali, CoFounder of Women on Boards Network Kenya; Hedwige Nuyens, Managing Director, International Banking Federation; Yawa Hansen-Quao, Founder, Leading Ladies’ Network (Ghana); Joanita Lunkuse-Jaggwe, a risk management specialist with UNDP; Luke Ombara, Director of Regulatory Affairs, Capital Markets Authority of Kenya; Esohe Denise Odaro, Head of ESG and Sustainability, PAI Partners (UK); Maxwell Pirikisi, Immediate Past President – South Africa-Nigeria Business Chamber (SA-NBC) and Director SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI); and Jo-Ann Pöhl, Senior Advisor at Kearney (South Africa).

About Angaza Awards More than 30 women leaders from 16 countries have been honored since the inception of the Angaza Awards. The Nairobi-based nonprofit initiative receives backing from volunteers and sponsors who share a common belief in the transformative power of African women in the financial sector. Notably, applicants are not required to pay any fees for consideration and recognition.