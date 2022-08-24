Regional intelligence chiefs meet in Uganda to discuss conflict resolution

Military intelligence chiefs from the Great Lakes region gathered in Uganda for a meeting to discuss conflict resolution, said a statement issued here Tuesday.

The Ugandan military said the meeting comes at a time when regional peace and security are threatened by terrorism, trans-national and cybercrime.

Major General James Birungi, head of Uganda’s Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, said while opening the meeting that the gathering is intended to explore non-military strategies for conflict resolution in the region.

The Kampala meeting is a follow-up to another that took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) earlier this year.

“The main objective of the three-day meeting is to take stock of the operationalization of the Contact and Coordination Group as well as that of its Operational Unit in the current security context and to decide on the next steps to that effect,” the military statement added.

The partner states of the Contact and Coordination Group include Uganda, Burundi, DRC, Rwanda and Tanzania. Angola and Kenya were invited as guest states. Enditem