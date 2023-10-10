Regional Maritime University Honors Esther Gyebi-Donkor and Others

The General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mrs. Esther Gyebi-Donkor has been honored by the Regional Maritime University for her immense contribution to the maritime industry.

A citation presented to her read “As the General Manager for Marketing and Corporate Affairs of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, your devoted service has been outstanding. You are a highly dependable and experienced Administrator who demonstrates excellence in the efficiency and quality of work.

You readily take up assignments without hesitation. Your exemplary leadership, humility and great administrative prowess have been attested to by your peers.

The University values your dedication, passion and commitment to work and contributions towards the development and progress of the Maritime Industry.”

Mrs. Gyebi-Donkor has worked in the Port Industry for 30 years. She is an assertive, innovative and hardworking professional with good interpersonal skills, leadership skills, public speaking skills and a team player.

She became the first Female Terminal Manager in the history of the Ports of Ghana, and it was during this period that Port of Tema was adjudged the best managed Port in West and Central Africa at the maiden edition of the African Ports Award ceremony.

Her efficiency to plan, receive, store, and deliver cargo quickly, safely, and cost-effectively to cargo owners which was her key role as Terminal Manager, earned her an advanced role at the time to integrate and coordinate the various activities of the three Terminals namely Golden Jubilee Terminal, GPHA Reefer Terminal and GPHA Transit Terminal from January 2015 to May 2017.

The successes achieved at the Terminals, inspired her promotion to the General Manager in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs in June 2017.

One of the most critical and visible achievements of her career was when she was appointed a member of the National Committee for Port Paperless Implementation and the leader of the GPHA Team to implement the Vice President’s directive on Port paperless regime and within a space of two months, this was achieved. This feat earned her a popular title as “Madam Paperless” as she was seen in the main driving seat for the project.

Five other selected female maritime professionals who have distinguished themselves in the industry, were also honoured.

They include the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers’ Authority, Ms. Bennonita Bismarck, the President of WISTA Ghana, Gertrude Ohene-Asienim, Ms Janet Houghman-Addy, Director of Administration at the Ghana Maritime Authority, a Master Mariner, Captain Georgina Jopap, and the Chief Executive Officer of Askraf International Company Limited, Anita Soatuo Kontuo.

The six professional women were honoured during a symposium on the topic, “Relevance of Women in Maritime Education and Training: Prospects and Challenges” held at the Regional Maritime University (RMU), as part of the school’s 65th anniversary program.