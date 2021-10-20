Regional Minister asked to protect GA-Dangme boundaries

Nene Klagborjor Animley V, President Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, have tasked the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey, to protect the Ga-Dangme boundaries from being encroached by other regions.

The chief made this call during the official swearing in ceremony of some 26 Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) in Accra.

Nene Animley V stated that Ga-Dangme lands have been encroached for a very long time and it was time those lands were redeemed to its rightful owners.

In a passionate appeal to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nene Animley revealed that Dodowa was not safe as some Chiefs from the Eastern Region were gradually encroaching on their lands.

He also stated that there were some traditional disputes which needed to be addressed, stressing that the situation had made it possible for some chiefs to be gazetted in other regions instead of being in the Greater Accra Region.

The President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chief also appealed to the Regional Minister to as a matter of urgency, dialogue personalities who have unlawfully acquired Ga-Dangme lands to release it to the rightful owners.

Nene Klagborjor Animley V commended the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his commitment to his duties, with a call to him to help protect the Ga-Dangme boundaries from being encroached by other regions.

He stressed that politicians should not use political power to acquire lands, because this he said had future repercussions.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, expressed gratitude to the over 621 Assembly Members within the Region for promptly confirming the President’s nominees to the various MMDCEs.

He charged the MMDCEs to get the Assembly Members involved in the discharge of their duty, “Do not discriminate as it has the tendency to retard development at the local level. The job is at the grassroots, let hit the ground running”.