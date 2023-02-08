Regional Minister assess damage at Eremon Senior High

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has visited the Eremon Senior High Technical School to assess the extent of damage through a fire outbreak at the Girls’ Dormitory.

Dr Salih urged the management of the school to make the necessary adjustment to accommodate the displaced students whilst thgT Regional Coordinating Council took steps to remedy the situation.

The fire disaster occurred on February 6, 2023, and destroyed the whole girls dormitory block displacing about 170 students.

No casualty was recorded though one student was rushed to the hospital but had since been discharged.

The Minister mentioned that the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) administrator had detailed a consultant to assess the affected building for the appropriate action to be taken.

He urged the students to concentrate on their studies as the stakeholders worked to get the school back to normal.

Dr Salih promised, through the Regional Coordinating Council, to construct two toilet facilities for the school.

He called on consultants supervising buildings to strictly adhere to regulations to improve the quality of government buildings.

Mr Razak Abdul Kora, the Acting Upper West Regional Director of Education, advised the students to be each other’s keeper by standing in for one another and avoid negative practices.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service’s preliminary assessment, the fire may have been caused by sparks due to power fluctuation even though a final report was yet to be determined.

Mr Ibrahim Shaibu, the Headmaster of the School, appealed for urgent support for the school to return to normalcy.

The Regional Minister was accompanied by some heads of departments, security agencies, the National Disaster Management Organisation, the GNFS, and the Lawra Municipal Chief Executive.