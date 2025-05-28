Regional Minister Calls On Traders To Reduce Prices

The Western North Regional Minister, Hon. Wilbert Petty Brentum, has addressed residents’ growing concerns about the region’s high cost of food, goods, and services.

In his statement, the Minister appealed to traders and service providers to consider reducing their prices to reflect the recent positive changes in key economic indicators.

He highlighted the decline in fuel prices, reductions in the cost of farming inputs, a drop in the inflation rate, a decrease in the prime rate, and the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi against major foreign currencies.

According to the Minister, these developments should lead to a corresponding decrease in the prices of goods and services across the region.

Hon. Brentum emphasized that while profit is essential in business, traders should not aim for exorbitant margins at the expense of consumers. Instead, they should respond positively to the improved economic conditions to support the government’s efforts in enhancing the standard of living for all Ghanaians.