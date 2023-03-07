Regional Minister directs MMDAs to enforce Sanitation Laws

Mr. Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has directed the Tema Metropolitan, Tema-West Municipal, and Ashaiman Municipal Assemblies to enforce sanitation by-laws.

Mr. Quartey speaking at the maiden independence celebration of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Celebration said the Assemblies must also enforce the Operation Clean Your Frontage by-laws that they promulgated.

The independence anniversary celebration was on the theme; “Our Unity, Our Strength, Our Purpose.”

He said the by-laws required all individuals and organizations to clean their immediate surroundings and inner perimeters to the middle of the road.

He indicated that should all residents of the region do the same and take responsibility for their immediate surroundings, they could clear the Greater Accra Region of filth and make Accra work.

“This singular action can contribute immensely to stopping the perennial flooding which brings headlines in our newspapers and displaces inhabitants of the region. This alone should be a cause for concern and a source of motivation to be involved in the ‘’Operation Clean Your Frontage’’ campaign.

Mr. Quartey said his dream was to make Accra work and therefore wished it were the common purpose of all to put together their strength and be united for that course.

He said in unity Ghana could achieve a lot to make its urban region prosperous and resilient, but when divided, the citizens would not be able to collaboratively facilitate the kind of development they want.

The Regional anniversary celebration and parade, he recounted proceeded with a massive clean-up exercise which saw all the 29 districts uniting to clean Tema and its environs, adding those other activities including soccer, schools quiz, and boxing competitions; health screening, and free NHIS registration amidst several engagements with the public and key institutions.

He said the activities were done to whip interests and commitment to the RCC’ course of action to build a resilient and healthy region.

The Regional Minister also said the development of the education sector, which was one of the pillars of the “Let’s Make Greater Accra work” agenda, has seen remarkable improvements in the provision of infrastructure and implementation of government policies.

“All these are to ensure the development of the human capital in the region. Records from the Regional Education office indicate that, over the past three years, a total of 263,260 pupils have been enrolled into the Free SHS programme of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government,” he said.

He added that the Greater Accra Region has for the past eleven years been the best region in terms of BECE results saying, at the Senior High level also, the results had been good.