Regional Minister donates to Nkwanta hospital on Valentine Day

Mr. Joshuah Makubu, Oti Regional Minister has donated an amount of GHS 10,000 to support the completion of a mothers’ lounge facility at the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital.

The Minister made the donation during the National Chocolate Day celebrations, which coincided with the Valantine Day Donation Package organised by Madam Gifty Mpeniasah, the Nkwanta South Constituency Women Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, as her way of showing love to mothers and newborn babies on Valentine Day.

Mr Makubu in an interview with Ghana News Agency revealed that the facility had been in a deplorable state for years now, forcing mothers to share the same bed with other patients, which to him was not the best hence his donation.

“Valentine’s day is a day designated to show love to our loved ones and the health of our mothers is very precious to me because of the stress they go through during pregnancies and in labour.

Therefore, in the month of love, there is the need for me to show them love by donating this amount of money to complete the facility so that our mothers will not go through stress when they come to deliver” the Minister said.

The items donated by the NPP women organizer in Nkwanta South includes, baby dippers and other detergents.

Dr Amoatey Theophilus, the Nkwanta South Municipal Medical Superintendent, who received the items on behalf of the Hospital thanked the Minister and his entourage for the donation and requested more support for the facility.