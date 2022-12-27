Regional Minister fetes children in Agona West Municipality

Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, has held a party at Swedru for about 10, 000 children in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region on Boxing Day.

The children, who were drawn from the 16 electoral areas of Agona Swedru, were served with variety of foods, soft drinks and received gifts such as toffees, toys and Christmas hats.

They were also entertained with music, engaged in quiz and dancing competitions and presented with awards.

Mrs Assan, in a speech, said she decided to celebrate the Boxing Day with children at Swedru to inspire them, especially the girls among them, to take their education seriously to help build the nation in future.

She advised the children to resist any negative social vices that could affect their education but rather focus on their books, saying; “Without education I would not have been appointed by the President to occupy the seat as the Central Regional Minister.”

She asked them to give respect to the adults in society, particularly their parents, so that they were provided with their needs.

Mr Evans Addison Onomah Coleman, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the Minister for the decision to celebrate the Christmas festivities with the children in the area and that the gesture would motivate him and the parents to do their best for the young ones.

He asked the children to take a cue from the Minister’s advice by paying serious attention to their studies at school so they could become prominent personalities in society.

Nana Ama Nyarkoaa II, Queen mother of Gomoa Odumasi, near Mankessim in the Mfantseman West, thanked the Minister for putting smiles on the faces of the children.

She advised the girls to abstain from premarital sex to prevent teenage pregnancy that could truncate their education and jeopardise their future.