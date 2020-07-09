Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has expressed appreciation to all those who supported the region’s effort in the fight against COVID-19 by donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and cash.

He said currently the region has recorded 58 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 55 have recovered, adding that the story would have perhaps been different without those benevolent donations.

Dr Bin Salih, who expressed the appreciation during the Regional Coordinating Council Meeting in Wa, also commended Dr Damien Punguyiri, the Regional Director of Health Services and his team for working assiduously to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

“As we all know, we are not safe from the coronavirus pandemic yet and so we are all expected to continue to observe the protocols as announced by the President”, he urged.

“It is now mandatory for all of us, at all public places to wear nose masks. Let us make it part of our daily routine to wear the nose masks and wash our hands under running water with soap regularly as it is the surest way of containing the spread of the virus”, he emphasized.

Dr Bin Salih announced that they took delivery of 12 ambulances comprising one each for the 11 constituencies in the region and the remaining one for the Wa Airport in order to improve on emergency services in the region.

The Regional Minister said a special request has been made for the allocation of one ambulance each to the Simon Diedong Dombo University for Business and Integrated Development Studies and the Bulenga area because of the outlandish nature of the area to Funsi, the district capital.

