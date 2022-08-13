Regional Minister hands over lands for Shama Assembly Office project

Western Region Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has handed over lands for construction works to commence on the building of three-storey office complex blocks each at Shama and Daboase in the Shama and Wassa East Districts.

At separate events to hand over the lands to the contractor, Mr Darko-Mensah told the people of the two Districts to offer the contractor the support he would need to enable him to execute the projects within the stipulated period.

The office complex when completed would have 37 offices, a conference hall, and washrooms among others. The project is being funded by the Common Fund and Reserve Fund.

The Regional Minister also urged the contractor to engage the local people to avoid any agitations that might arise.

He said the new office after completion would empower the Assembly staff to become more efficient in the discharge of their duties and help to fast track the processing of documentation for people who visited the offices for documentations and registrations.

Mr Darko-Mensah bemoaned the situation where people went to the Assemblies to process their documents or register their businesses and had to take more than 30 days before a permit would be given to the applicant.

“We expect you to use the office to deliver to the people. Any staff who finds it difficult to help grow the Assembly will not be accommodated as a staff of the Assembly,” he emphasized.

The Regional Minister indicated that the office would help the Assemblies to become more efficient in serving the people better to grow the local and private businesses and to a large extent grow the economy.

Mr Darko-Mensah noted that the essence of the public sector was to support the private sector to succeed and for that matter, the government believed in local governance and was therefore committed to ensure it becomes better.

“Encourage local and private businesses to come to the districts for local development. If you don’t help the people who want to register their businesses, businesses will not come here, and it will affect the growth and development of the districts,”he pointed out.

Nana Akosua Gyamfuaba II, Acting Queen Mother of Shama Traditional Council, pledged the support of the chiefs to make sure that the contractor worked without any challenges and cautioned the consultant and the contractor to be committed to the projects and remain on site until the completion of the projects.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Shama, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, in an interview, indicated that the new office complex would encourage the staff to become more efficient and competent to discharge their duties effectively.