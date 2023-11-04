Regional Minister inaugurate Committee for 2023 National Farmers Day in Sekondi

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, has inaugurated a Local/Sub-Regional organizing committee (LOC) for the 2023 Farmers Day to be hosted by the Region.

The team would support the National Committee to plan and organize the 2023 National Farmers’ Day at Tarkwa come December 1, 2023.

The 39th celebration is on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”.

The LOC is expected to lead the successful execution of the national farmers day celebration, which sought to recognize the contribution of farmers to nation building.

The committee is expected to present a weekly minute on plan activities for possible review for actions.

The LOC would work in consultation with the national planning committee of farmers day to undertake planned activities that would contribute to the success of the celebration.

The committee is chaired by the Western Regional Minister, with the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Tarkwa Municipal Director of Agriculture as deputies.

They would work in the areas of Logistics, Publicity, Security and Venue, Welfare and Exhibition among others.