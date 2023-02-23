Regional Minister meets Tema stakeholders toward Independence Day celebration

Mr. Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister has engaged with identifiable groups in the Tema Metropolis in preparation for the hosting of the 2023 Regional Independence Day celebration.

The groups included transport operators, garage owners, and traders’ associations, among others.

Mr. Quartey said most of his activities as a Regional Minister had centered in Accra and therefore the decision of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to organise this year’s Regional Independence Day celebration in Tema.

He said as part of the regional celebrations, there would be a three-day massive clean-up exercise under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ programme in the Tema Metropolis from March 02 to March 04.

He said the RCC would not undertake the cleaning for the residents; therefore, they must fully participate as failure to do so will result in the issuance of summons and prosecutions.

The Regional Minister charged the identifiable groups to close their shops on Saturday, March 04 between 06:00 to 12:00 hours to clean their environment.

He cautioned that those who would close their shops but refuse to join in the exercise would be sanctioned in accordance with byelaws.

He also asked mechanics to remove faulty vehicles from the roadsides as during the exercise such vehicles would be towed at the expense of the owner.

Mr. Quarter said heavy trucks that have turned the Tema motorway tollbooth area into a parking lot would also be towed as the practice was very dangerous and could lead to preventable accidents.

He charged all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executive Officers in the Greater Accra Region to join in the clean-up exercise in Tema as the assemblies would be grouped to help clean designated areas.

He added that all compaction trucks from the districts would be used during the exercise in Tema to ensure that the refuse from the clean-up exercise would be duly collected and disposed of.

Other activities to mark the regional celebration include health screening and NHIS registration, inter MMDAs quiz for JHS, anniversary indoor games, boxing bouts, and football matches, among others.