Regional Minister Mourns With Families Of Asuboi Accident 

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has expressed her condolences to the bereaved families of the nine people who lost their lives in a fatal accident over the weekend.

The deceased, including two students of the University of Education (UEW) were on board a bus from Sunyani to Accra when it was involved in an accident at Asuboi, near Suhum in the early hours of Sunday, March 13, 2022.

“To lose family and friends through avoidable circumstances such as road accidents is extremely painful. Dreams are shattered abruptly, bread-winners are lost and the entire family become devastated.

“The nation ultimately loses quality human resource, which is essential for our national resources and I extend my deepest condolences, and that of the Regional Coordinating Council, to families of the deceased”, the Regional Minister said in a statement issued on Monday.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“Investigations are still on-going and it is my cherished hope that we show circumspection in our commentary on this tragic event, in order not to hurt the sensibilities of the affected families and friends,” it said.

In commiserating with the affected families, the statement urged all road users, especially drivers to drive safely always by observing the protocols on roads and highways by driving to prevent needless accidents and avoidable deaths.

It applauded the state agencies, particularly the Police for the swift response to attending to the accidents to prevent further and potential casualties and eventualities.

An earlier report by the Police indicated the crash involved a Universe commercial bus and a stationary 40-footer container loaded with wood, saying that led to the closure of the road.