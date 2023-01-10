Regional Minister on two-day district Assemblies visit in Western Region

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, will begin a two-day visit to two assemblies within the Region as part of strengthening the monitoring and evaluation mandate of the Regional Coordinating Council.

A statement signed by the Regional Coordinating Council Director, Mr Fredrick Agyemang, said the Minister would visit the Shama and Wassa East Districts between Tuesday and Wednesday, January 11 to 12.

The Minister would pay courtesy call on the District Chief Executives of the Assemblies, paramount chiefs and imminent personalities.

He would also engage the staff of the Assemblies and later visit some factories and new projects site including the construction of Health facilities and school buildings.

The visit is in fulfilment of a duty for the Regional Coordinating Council to periodically move to the various districts to assess the progress of development aspirations and areas for assistance.