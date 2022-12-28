Regional Minister shows dancing skills with Anchors Dance

More than 30 masquerading clubs in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis seem to heighten the Christmas mood with a street carnival amidst brass band music, singing, dancing and bodily gymnastics.

The Market Circle enroute the Takoradi Harbour main road was being blocked as the various masquerading clubs converged to display their gymnastic skills.

The event was well patronized by the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Member of the Council of State, Madam Eunice Buah CEO of SKYY Power Media, and former DCE of Wassa-East, Mr.Wilson Arthur and other dignitaries .

Speaking to journalists during the festival, Western Regional Minister Mr Darko – Mensah who electrified the spectators with skillful display of anchors dance, reiterated that the Western Regional Coordinating Council would lend the desired support to the masquerading clubs to gain international recognition and attract potential tourists to the Western Region.

He appealed to the masquerading clubs to exhibit their innate dancing skills to tell the rest of the country that the best was from the West.

Speaking to Ghana News Agency, Executive Secretary of Sanato club, Mr Fiffii Buckman said the club was 38 years with a membership of 850.

He said the club was poised to put up a splendid performance in a dance ensemble and gymnastic competition popularly called “Anchors” also dubbed, “Takoradi Bronya”.

President of the Classic Ladies Club, Madam Elizabeth Boateng said the Club was five years old and would continue to care for the needy, poor and less privilege in society.

CEO of SKYY Power Media, Mr.Wilson Arthur told GNA that the street carnival would continue to ensure that the street carnival was attractive and appealing to all patrons.

Anchors, which is an annual dance festival by the people of Takoradi, is a special dance with gymnastic displays in which dancers thrill the spectators as they are caught in a trance.