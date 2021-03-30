The Western Region Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah has called on stakeholders in the chieftaincy institution to work quickly to resolve all chieftaincy disputes in the Region to pave way for peace, progress and development.

He said the few troubled spots in the region were as a result of chieftaincy disputes and pointed out that the region, which had an enviable reputation of being very peaceful, was losing grounds on that title due to some of these disputes, the cost of which was huge and a detriment to development.

He described the situation as unfortunate, noting that in recent times the deserved recognition of the institution has been affected by litigations and conflicts.

Mr Darko-Mensah was speaking at a Thanksgiving Ceremony for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ahanta West Constituency, Mr Ebenezer Kojo Kum therefore called for concerted efforts to address the issues to enhance progress and development in the Region.

He was unhappy that the region currently has close to 200 chieftaincy disputes, a situation which he said was driving investors away from the region since no investor wants to invest in a trouble-laden environment.

“The more we fight, the more people cannot even have access to lands. Now when you get to the Traditional Council and they are fighting, who will have the time to register your land for you? So how can people have access to lands?”, he said.

Mr Darko-Mensah said the issues of chieftaincy disputes were the major problem bedeviling the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and called on the chiefs to help find a lasting solution to the problem.

Mr Kum who doubles as the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on his part, expressed gratitude to God and the people in the Ahanta West constituency for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 polls.

He thanked the rank and file of the party particularly, Executives and Campaign Team members at the Constituency, Electoral Area, and Polling Station levels for their hard work in achieving the victory.

According to him, since 1969 to the inception of democracy, no son of the constituency has been appointed as Minister or even a Deputy Minister until Nana Addo’s tenure and therefore thanked President Akufo-Addo for nominating and providing an opportunity for him to serve in his government.

Mr Kum reiterated his commitment to uphold the honor done the people of the Ahantaland with hard work and look forward to seeing a great and wonderful performance from his new office.