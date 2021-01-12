A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider people who can facilitate and strengthen peace and unity within the NPP at the grassroots, in his appointments.

According to Mr Yaw Dabie-Appiah, a former Organiser of the NPP in the then “Brong-Ahafo” Region, the various constituencies remained the pillars of the Party, and therefore regional ministers and Municipal and District Chief Executives should be people who had been loyal and had the NPP at heart.

“When we have such people in leadership positions in government, they would support and strengthen the Party at the grassroots and that would greatly enhance the fortunes of the NPP in Election 2024,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Dabie-Appiah indicated the interest of the NPP was supreme if the Party could win the 2024 general election, and called on President Akufo-Addo not to neglected in his appointments people who had served the Party in various leadership positions at the local level.

“If you come to the Bono Region for instance, there is no way Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Bono Regional Chairman of the Ghana Bar Association must be neglected.

This man has dedicated his entire life to serve the interest of the NPP. He is very humble that everybody can easily approach and in fact this is the calibre of people we need to occupy leadership positions if the Party desires to remain in government in 2024,” he said.

Mr Dabie-Appiah also called on Bono Regional House of Chiefs to expedite action, resolve and find lasting solutions to the chieftaincy disputes to facilitate the development of the Region.

He noted that chieftaincy disputes threatened peace and retarded development, saying President Akufo-Addo’s government could equally facilitate development in Bono if the chiefs were able to resolve the numerous chieftaincy disputes retarding the progress of the Region.