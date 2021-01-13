The East African Community Election Observer Mission (EAC-EOM) delegation on Tuesday called for free and fair general elections in Uganda slated for Thursday.

Domitien Ndayizeye, former president of Burundi and head of the EAC-EOM told reporters here that the delegation will observe the elections to see if they conform to regional and continental protocols that require partner states to adhere to the universally acceptable principles of good governance, human rights and social justice.

“In our assessment of the electoral process, we will be guided by the democratic principles and values outlined in the African Charter for Democracy, Elections and Governance, and the EAC Principles for Election Observation and Evaluation,” Ndayizeye said as he dispatched a team of 74 observers to different parts of the country.

The former Burundian leader said Ugandans have conducted themselves with maturity during the election campaigns and he is optimistic that they will uphold dignity and peace on Election Day and thereafter.

“I urge all political actors to avoid incitement and acts of provocation so as to ensure that the election is peaceful and ends amicably,” he said.

“I further call upon the media in Uganda to exercise social responsibility by reporting objectively on the election and to avoid rumors and misinformation that could undermine the entire election process,” he added.

Ndayizeye noted that a transparent and peaceful election will be a plus not just for Uganda but for the entire EAC region as a whole.

The EAC brings together six countries which include Uganda, Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, and South Sudan. The presidential race has attracted 11 candidates including incumbent president Yoweri Museveni who has been in power for more than 30 years.