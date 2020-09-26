The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged prospective voters to take advantage of the extension of the exhibition of the voters register to verify and validate their details.

The exercise, which was originally scheduled to end on September 25th, had been extended to 27th to promote greater participation in the electoral process.

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chairman in-charge of Corporate Services, speaking at a media briefing reiterated that the EC had provided two avenues to enable the electorate to verify their particulars.

“We have the traditional way of verifying information at the exhibition centres nationwide and the short message service platform. This is to meet the needs of people and also to motivate them to participate,” he said.

He said anyone who had a card and could not identify his or her name in the register must report to the exhibition officers for the necessary action.

Dr Asare said the exercise would also help the EC rid the register of unqualified persons ahead of the December 7 polls.

The register has over 16.9 million voters with over 30,000 voters delineated onto an exception list.

He explained that prospective voters who could visit a centre could send their voter Identification Numbers to the shortcode 1422 for their details, but could only effect corrections where necessary at the EC’s respective district offices.

The EC provisionally registered 16,963,306 people at the end of the biometric voters’ registration exercise, which ended on August 9, this year.