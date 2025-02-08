Register for Global Energy Show 2025 in Canada

Calgary, a cornerstone of Canada’s energy sector, will welcome international delegates and industry leaders next summer as the Global Energy Show 2025 unfolds at the BMO Centre from June 10th to 12th.

Organized by the Consolidated Energy Services Chamber Ghana (CEScGHA), the three-day exhibition and conference aims to spotlight innovation and collaboration under the theme “Energy Powering Opportunity.”

The event marks a strategic partnership between Ghana’s energy sector and global stakeholders, with CEScGHA positioning it as a platform to drive dialogue on sustainable energy solutions and economic growth. Calgary’s selection as the host city underscores its reputation as a hub for energy innovation, offering a bridge between African initiatives and North American technological expertise. Attendees can expect panel discussions, technological showcases, and networking opportunities tailored to address pressing challenges in renewables, infrastructure, and energy equity.

“This is more than a conference—it’s a convergence of visionaries,” said a CEScGHA representative, emphasizing the chamber’s goal to foster cross-continental partnerships. With Ghana emerging as a key player in West Africa’s energy transition, the show will also highlight the nation’s projects and investment opportunities.

Registration details and event schedules are available at www.cesogha.org, or via email at events@cesogha.org. For direct inquiries, contact +233547865657.