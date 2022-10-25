Register Your Excavators By Nov. 2 Or Risk Confiscation – Gov’t Orders

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has ordered that all excavators in the country be registered with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) with jurisdiction over the area where the excavator is located, by November 2, 2022.

The database for the registered excavators shall capture the name and particulars of the owner of the excavator, the date the excavator was brought into the country, the registration number of the excavator, the chassis number of the excavator.

It shall also capture the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country, where the excavator is expected to be used, the name and particulars of the current operator and/or user of the excavator; and any other particulars the MMDA may deem necessary.

Any excavator not registered within the stipulated period, whether found at a mining site or any other operational site or elsewhere, shall be seized and the necessary legal steps taken to confiscate same to the State, the Ministry’s directive stated.

The exercise is being done in concert with the Ministry for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

The Local Government Minister, Dan Botwe, has thus directed all MMDAs to ensure strict compliance with the Lands Ministry’s directive.