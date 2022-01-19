Registrar-General cautions defaulting companies against fraudsters

The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) has cautioned defaulting companies against paying money to any individual through Mobile Money (MoMo) for reinstatement on the Companies Register.

The Department noted that the activity of those individuals started two days after it issued a statement on the deletion of 2,788 dormant and defaulting companies from the Register and urged them to file their annual returns, renewals and to re-register their businesses.

In a statement issued by the Department and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, it said some fraudsters claimed to be calling from the Department’s Audit or Cancellation Unit were, asking people to pay into some MoMo accounts to be placed back on the Register

“Some even claim to be lawyers of the Department. These fraudsters insist on Mobile Money transfers affiliated to Mobile Merchant wallets, claiming it’s meant to start the process of re-enlisting these deleted companies back onto the Companies Register,” it stated.

“They also claim the transfer would enable Companies and Businesses to avoid being deleted from the Companies Register for not re-registering their businesses.”

However, the statement indicated that the Department had not assigned any intermediary or agent to call clients and demand that they paid money through MoMo to help restore them onto the Register.

It noted that the deleted companies could not be restored on the Companies Register except by a Court order, adding that the Department did not have or operate any Momo account number for transaction payments.

“The Department, therefore, cautions the General Public, especially company officials and business owners, to make all payment on transactions at our on-site Fidelity Bank Limited where physical stamped receipts are issued on all payments made and not electronic receipts,” the statement said.

“Payments on Sole Proprietorship Renewals can also be made by using the Ghana.Gov Online Payment platform using the short code *222#,” the Department stated.

The Department, therefore, urged the public to disregard any messages or calls from “alien” contact number (s) demanding mobile money or any other form of payment from officials for any service provided by the Department.

It also asked the public to contact the Department’s official contact lines for all enquiries, using 055-765-3130 and 030-622-6180, which were operated at the Public Relations (PR) Unit.